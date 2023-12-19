Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive buy in IPL history | Cricket News

Top 10 most expensive buys in IPL auctions

Pat Cummins – Rs 20.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) (2024)

Sam Curran – Rs 18.50 Cr (Punjab Kings) (2023)

Cameron Green – Rs 17.50 Cr (Mumbai Indians) (2023)

Ben Stokes – Rs 16.25 Cr ( Chennai Super Kings) (2023)

Chris Morris – Rs 16.25 Cr (Rajasthan Royals) (2021)

Yuvraj Singh – Rs 16 Cr (Delhi Daredevils ) (2015)

Nicholas Pooran – Rs 16 Cr (Lucknow Super Giants) (2023)

Pat Cummins – Rs 15.50 Cr (Kolkata Knight Riders) (2020)

Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Cr (Mumbai Indians) (2022)

Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 Cr (Royal Challengers Bangalore) (2021)

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking moment in IPL history , Pat Cummins , the World Cup-winning captain of the Australian cricket team, has etched his name in the annals of the prestigious tournament.The IPL auction , which took place in Dubai for the first time in its history, witnessed Cummins becoming the most expensive buy ever. Sunrisers Hyderabad , a franchise known for their shrewdness in the auction, created a buzz by spending a whopping Rs 20.5 crore to secure the services of the talented Australian all-rounder.Pat Cummins, renowned for his exceptional skills with both the bat and the ball, has consistently proved his mettle in international cricket. His exceptional leadership skills were instrumental in Australia’s triumph in the World Cup, making him a highly sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world.The IPL, being one of the most prestigious T20 tournaments, witnessed an intense bidding war for Cummins, ultimately resulting in him becoming the costliest player in the history of the IPL auction.

The decision to hold the IPL auction in Dubai marked a milestone in the tournament’s history. It was the first time that the auction took place outside India, reflecting the global appeal and reach of the IPL.