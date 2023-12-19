 Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive buy in IPL history | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1702979717 photo



msid 106120284,imgsize 53438

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking moment in IPL history, Pat Cummins, the World Cup-winning captain of the Australian cricket team, has etched his name in the annals of the prestigious tournament.
The IPL auction, which took place in Dubai for the first time in its history, witnessed Cummins becoming the most expensive buy ever.
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates
Sunrisers Hyderabad, a franchise known for their shrewdness in the auction, created a buzz by spending a whopping Rs 20.5 crore to secure the services of the talented Australian all-rounder.
Pat Cummins, renowned for his exceptional skills with both the bat and the ball, has consistently proved his mettle in international cricket. His exceptional leadership skills were instrumental in Australia’s triumph in the World Cup, making him a highly sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world.
The IPL, being one of the most prestigious T20 tournaments, witnessed an intense bidding war for Cummins, ultimately resulting in him becoming the costliest player in the history of the IPL auction.
Top 10 most expensive buys in IPL auctions

  • Pat Cummins – Rs 20.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) (2024)
  • Sam Curran – Rs 18.50 Cr (Punjab Kings) (2023)
  • Cameron Green – Rs 17.50 Cr (Mumbai Indians) (2023)
  • Ben Stokes – Rs 16.25 Cr ( Chennai Super Kings) (2023)
  • Chris Morris – Rs 16.25 Cr (Rajasthan Royals) (2021)
  • Yuvraj Singh – Rs 16 Cr (Delhi Daredevils ) (2015)
  • Nicholas Pooran – Rs 16 Cr (Lucknow Super Giants) (2023)
  • Pat Cummins – Rs 15.50 Cr (Kolkata Knight Riders) (2020)
  • Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Cr (Mumbai Indians) (2022)
  • Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 Cr (Royal Challengers Bangalore) (2021)

The decision to hold the IPL auction in Dubai marked a milestone in the tournament’s history. It was the first time that the auction took place outside India, reflecting the global appeal and reach of the IPL.

Rohit Sharma sacked as Mumbai Indians Captain? Hardik Pandya named New Captain: IPL 2024





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ctg bus fire 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা বাসে আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1702979717 photo
Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive buy in IPL history | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
image 9 2023 12 fd0f282d7e9be4f43aabf3d4a36a0b36 16x9
Can You Identify This South Actress From Her Childhood Pic? Hint: Her Mother Is Also An Industry Veteran
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231219 WA0006
টাঙ্গাইল ৬ (নাগরপুর-দেলদুয়ার) আসনে আনুষ্ঠানিক নৌকা প্রতীক পেয়েছেন আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220825 WA0004

টাঙ্গাইলে র‌্যাবের অভিযানে ভূমি প্রতারক চক্রের তিন সদস্য আটক

 jamuna vs evaly ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালিতে বিনিয়োগ করছে না যমুনা গ্রুপ

 1650291752 photo

Nadal back in training after four-week rib injury layoff | Tennis News

 received 1181808742318403

মহানগর গোয়েন্দা (বন্দর) বিভাগের অভিযানঃ নগদ ৩১,৪৪০ টাকা ও জুয়ার উপকরণসহ ২২ জন গ্রেফতার

 received 10407441235195002

পৃথিবী হবে ডাটা নির্ভর: মোস্তাফা জব্বার

 1668757303 photo

It was probably the best I’ve felt in about six years: Steve Smith | Cricket News

 IMG 20230328 125241

ইউএনওর স্বাধীনতা দিবস উপলক্ষে ব্যতিক্রমী উদ্যোগ! 

 BIJOYNEWS 800x420

ফুলে ঢাকা শহীদ মিনার, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের বাংলাদেশ গড়ার প্রত্যয়

 ss 3

Triumph Rocket 3 221: জীবনে একটা অন্তত সুপার বাইক কেনার শখ! Triumph-এর এই মডেল দেখুন

 26 7

গাজীপুরে মৃত্যুদন্ডপ্রাপ্ত পলাতক আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad