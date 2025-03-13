PCB reviews match fee cuts amid Babar Azam’s opt-out from National T20 Championship | Cricket News

File Pic: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi speaks with Pakistan cricketers in Dubai. (AFP Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself at the center of controversy after ordering a review of its decision to reduce match fees for players and reserves participating in the National T20 Championship . PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi directed the review following a strong backlash from cricket circles, with many questioning whether the board was facing financial difficulties.

The fee cuts, implemented by the PCB’s domestic department, sparked widespread criticism, leaving fans and analysts wondering about the board’s financial stability. Additionally, as per PTI, reports have surfaced suggesting that other cost-cutting measures have impacted domestic cricket , including reductions in hotel and travel standards and the termination of player contracts. PCB sources indicate that these cuts were necessitated by the inclusion of several new domestic events not initially budgeted for this season.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The board’s domestic cricket operations have already faced scrutiny after abruptly halting the National Under-19 Championship just one day after it began, citing issues related to over-age players and other selection problems. Meanwhile, the National Junior Championship, considered a vital platform for emerging talent, has yet to be scheduled.

Amidst the turbulence, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opted out of the National T20 Championship, along with fast bowler Naseem Shah . Although both players were initially expected to participate after being dropped from the T20 squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, they cited workload management and international commitments as reasons for their withdrawal.

Babar’s absence has raised eyebrows, given that the PCB had previously announced his participation alongside Muhammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah. Insiders speculate that the decision may be influenced by the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is set to begin in mid-April.

As per a PTI report citing a reliable PCB source, players like Babar and Naseem might be prioritising PSL performances, as they know that strong showings in the franchise league could easily secure their return to the national T20 squad.

Interestingly, Babar Azam, one of Pakistan’s most prominent cricketers, has not played a domestic first-class match since 2020.



Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.