শনিবার , ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১লা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
PCB signs 2025 Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced it has signed the hosting rights agreement of the ICC Champions Trophy with the cricket’s global governing body.
The Champions Trophy is slated to take place in 2025.
The agreement for the 2025 mega event was signed by Zaka Ashraf who heads the Cricket Management Committee running the PCB affairs at the moment.
“Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters,” the PCB said in a statement.
Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996 — the ODI World Cup.
Pakistan was guaranteed to host the 2009 Champions Trophy and also matches of the 2011 World Cup at home but the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009 in Lahore led to both events being moved from the country due to security concerns.
The biggest challenge surrounding Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy remains whether the Indian government would allow its team to travel to Pakistan for its matches.
The PCB had to agree to a hybrid model of the Asia Cup in August-September and share matches with Sri Lanka after the BCCI said its team would not play in Pakistan due to security concerns.
Pakistan did host the 2008 Asia Cup in entirety and that was the last time India played in Pakistan.
The PCB said in a statement that it has already conveyed to the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.
“The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy,” the PCB statement added.
“Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”
Another logistical problem facing the PCB would be to get its existing international venues renovated and ready for the matches of the mega event.
Presently, only Karachi, Lahore and Multan have stadiums capable of hosting Champions Trophy games.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

