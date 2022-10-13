বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

PKL: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২২ ২:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665605358 photo


BENGALURU: The Bengal Warriors picked up their second consecutive victory after taking down Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.
Captain Maninder Singh was the star performer for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed with 6 points.
Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off a couple of brilliant tackles as Bengal Warriors inched ahead at 3-1.
However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav and moments later, Bharat effected a raid to help the Bulls gain the lead at 5-4 in the 10th minute.
The Bengaluru defense unit led by Aman showcased top form and reduced the Warriors to just two players on the mat in the 12th minute.
Thereafter, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT in the 17th minute and took a massive lead at 14-9. But, the Warriors came roaring back through stupendous raids by Maninder Singh and regained the lead at 15-14 at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT to take complete control of the match.
In another match, Dabang Delhi KC launched a stunning second half comeback to snatch victory against UP Yoddhas 44-42 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) starred for the winning team while Surender Gill picked up 21 points for the Yoddhas in a losing effort.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctgnews
চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরের বর্হিনোঙ্গরে জাহাজডুবি, নিখোঁজ ৬
বাংলাদেশ
1665605358 photo
PKL: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls | Pro-Kabaddi-League News
খেলাধুলা
Makeup Tips
Makeup Tips|| মেকআপ করুন মাত্র ৫ মিনিটে! দীপাবলির আগেই শিখে নিন সহজ টেকনিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 day 11
Shalin Bhanot Confesses Love for Tina Dutta, Archana Gautam-MC Stan Lock Horns
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Surjosen CTG 12 January 2022

ফাঁসি দিবসে সূর্য সেনকে শ্রদ্ধায় স্মরণ, স্মৃতি সংরক্ষণের দাবি

 1627049454 guru purnima 1

Guru Purnima Rituals According to Zodiac Signs For a Blessed Life

 received 410586320574994

এডভোকেট বাসেত মজুমদারের মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র শোক

 received 3156110268009865

সেন্ট্রাল হাসপাতালে ভুল চিকিৎসায় রোগীর মৃত্যু, পাঁচ লাখ টাকায় সমঝোতা!

 1660976328 photo

Under Virat Kohli India led the way in development of Test cricket, says Graeme Smith | Cricket News

 591507 fz

Refrigerator : কোন খাবার কত দিন নিরাপদ ফ্রিজে? জানুন বিশদে

 pjimage 9 4

Originality of ’80s & ’90s Music is Lost, Most Composers and Filmmakers Copying from South

 1633169239 photo

Pink Ball Test: India declare first innings at 377/8 against Australia | Cricket News

 Jabbar bhai 750x375 1

দেশে ব্যবসার ডিজিটাল রূপান্তর সহজ করেছে ই-ক্যাব

 priyanka chopra snowdrop

New Mom Priyanka Chopra Looks Back at Her Childhood; Jisoo and Jung Hae-in Exchange Emotional Notes as Snowdrop Ends