রবিবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

PM Modi congratulates Nitu, Saweety on winning World Championships boxing golds | Boxing News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৩ ৫:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1679787227 photo



msid 99000145,imgsize 80378

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for their gold medal-winning performance in the Women’s Boxing World Championships here.
Taking the ring first, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu put up a stupendous performance to see off Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title in the minimum weight category (48kg) in front of a packed crowd.
“Congratulations to @NituGhanghas333 on winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Women’s Boxing World Championships. India is elated by her remarkable feat,” Modi tweeted.

The other Indian boxer in action on the day, Saweety became the light heavyweight (81kg) world champion with a 4-3 win over China’s Wang Lina.
“Exceptional performance by @saweetyboora ! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Women’s Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes,” the PM posted on the social media platform.

On Sunday, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will take the ring in the finals of their respective weight categories, as hosts India look to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won in the tournament.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG 2 25 March 2023
আলোয় স্মরণ সেই বিভীষিকার কালরাত
বাংলাদেশ
1679787227 photo
PM Modi congratulates Nitu, Saweety on winning World Championships boxing golds | Boxing News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 63
কীভাবে রান্নায় তেলের ব্যবহার কমাবেন ? ছোটখাটো কিছু নিয়ম মানলেই সম্ভব হবে সেই অসম্ভবconsumption of cooking oil can be used by following some easy tips – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
smriti kareena
Smriti Irani Showed Miscarriage Proof To Ekta Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Replaced In Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm mirjafakrul

সরকার যা চায়, বিচার ব্যবস্থা তাই করে— মির্জা ফখরুল

 wm xijinping

কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রে আর অর্থায়ন করবে না চীন

 received 2386051248193257

বঙ্গবন্ধুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী ও শোক দিবস উপলক্ষে মেহেরপুর আওয়ামীলীগের পুষ্পমাল্য অর্পণ।

 1594881119 news18 default image

NC Leader Wazir’s Murder Was Planned For Over Two Months, Says Police

 wm sust11

অনশনরত শিক্ষার্থীদের কাছে গেলেন শাবিপ্রবি শিক্ষকরা

 google meet

Google Meet adds picture-in-picture mode to Chrome

 wm AMU

‘আন্দোলনে ব্যর্থ বিএনপি ঘোলা পানিতে মাছ শিকার করতে চায়’

 wm Slovakia

রাশিয়ার ৩৫ কূটনীতিককে বহিস্কার করবে স্লোভাকিয়া

 green delta insurance

গ্রীণডেল্টা ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ১১ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Afghanistan 24.06.2022

ভূমিকম্পের পর তীব্র খাদ্য সংকট আফগানিস্তানে, শঙ্কা কলেরার