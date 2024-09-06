শুক্রবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২২শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
PM Narendra Modi calls up Paralympic medallists, says their accomplishments 'biggest gift to country' | Paris Paralympics News

সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২৪ ১০:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
PM Narendra Modi calls up Paralympic medallists, says their accomplishments ‘biggest gift to country’ | Paris Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with India’s newest Paris Paralympics medallists, congratulating them on their achievements.
During the call, PM Modi described their victories as the ‘biggest gift to the country’.
The conversation included medal winners Harvinder Singh, Kapil Parmar, Pranav Soorma, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Dharambir.
The PM expressed his admiration for the athletes’ performances and also acknowledged the significant role their coaches played.
India’s medal tally at the ongoing Games has got to 26, featuring six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.
This is now the highest number of gold medals India has ever secured at a Paralympics event, surpassing the five golds won in Tokyo 2020.
Additionally, it is the most total medals ever achieved by India at the Paralympics, outdoing the 19 medals won in the previous Tokyo games.
On Thursday, Kapil Parmar won a bronze medal in the men’s -60kg J1 contest by defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira. Parmar executed an Ippon in 33 seconds, securing the bronze medal in a swift manner and marking India’s 25th medal at the ongoing games.
Harvinder Singh also claimed India’s first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. Harvinder triumphed over Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in a decisive 6-0 final.
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari earned a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final on Wednesday, achieving a 16.32-metre throw, which also set an area best. Khilari narrowly missed out on the gold medal by 0.6 meters.
India continued its series of double podium finishes with para-athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma winning gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men’s club throw F51 final.
Dharambir’s record-breaking throw matched India’s five gold medal tally from the Tokyo edition and set a new Asian Record with a 34.92-meter throw. Pranav Soorma secured the silver medal with a throw of 34.59 meters.





