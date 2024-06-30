রবিবার , ৩০ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian team, lauds cricketers after T20 World Cup win | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩০, ২০২৪ ১১:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719724390 photo



msid 111375691,imgsize 72566

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In a phone call, he praised their performance, expressing the pride of 140 crore Indians in their achievement.
PM Modi specifically commended Rohit Sharma for his outstanding captaincy and celebrated his contribution to the T20 format.He also lauded Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match, highlighting his significant role in Indian cricket.

He acknowledged Hardik Pandya for his effort in the final over and appreciated Suryakumar Yadav for his pivotal catch. Jaspreet Bumrah’s substantial input was also recognized by the Prime Minister.
PM Modi extended his gratitude to Rahul Dravid for his ongoing contributions to the team and Indian cricket overall.
PM Modi had also shared a video message after India’s victory last night.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Road Accident1 750x563 1
কাভার্ডভ্যান-মোটরসাইকেলের সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ গেল পাঠাও চালকের
বাংলাদেশ
1719724390 photo
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian team, lauds cricketers after T20 World Cup win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anushka sharma and virat kohli 2024 04 5b7064c4478e786fc47c1b982718647e
T20 World Cup Final 2024: Anushka Sharma REACTS As India Defeats South Africa By 7 Runs
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm francevote
ফ্রান্সে প্রথম দফা ভোট আজ, ঝুলন্ত পার্লামেন্টের সম্ভাবনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun 28.03.2023

কেন ইফতারে বাঙ্গি ও খেজুর রাখবেন?

 wm Islamic University

ইবির অধীন ফাজিল শেষ ব্যাচের পরীক্ষা ২৬ জানুয়ারি

 puneeth rajkumar 2

Actor’s Condition Serious, Say Doctors; Worried Fans Pray for Kannada Star

 Shaheed Minar of Comilla Zi

দেশের প্রায় দুই তৃতীয়াংশ বিদ্যালয়ে নেই শহিদ মিনার

 1627283897 news18 logo

Biden Seeks Common Ground With Mexico And Canada At Summit But Tensions Remain

 pjimage 2022 05 17t084943.011

After Meeting Nadda, BJP’s Arjun Singh Says Decision to Stay or Leave Party Will be Clear in ‘Next 15 Days’

 ujaan

Ujaan Ganguly : অক্সফোর্ড পাড়ি কৌশিক-চূর্ণীর পুত্রের, ফেসবুকে সুখবর দিলেন উজান গঙ্গোপাধ্যায়!

 flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: বাজেট ১৫ হাজার? Flipkart বিগ দিওয়ালি সেলে মিলছে এই সব আকর্ষণীয় স্মার্টফোন

 received 426185862840714

আনোয়ারায় মিশুক ক্লাব বনাম সদানন্দ স্মৃতি পাঠাগারে’র মধ্যকার প্রীতি ফুটবল ম্যাচ অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm issac

ইসরাইলের নয়া প্রেসিডেন্ট আইজ্যাক হার্জগ