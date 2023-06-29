বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak banned for doping | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৩ ১১:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
PARIS: Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has been banned for 13 months for doping, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.
Majchrzak, who climbed to 75th in the world in February 2022, returned several positive tests for banned substances last year.
Majchrzak admitted the violations while denying having “knowingly taken any banned substance”.
Having been provisionally suspended on November 30 last year Majchrzak’s ban will run until December 29, 2023.
He is prohibited from participating in and attending official tennis tournaments.
In 2022, he notably reached the semi-finals in Pune, India, as well as quarter-finals in Geneva and Sofia.
His best run at the Grand Slams came in 2019 when he went to the third round of the US Open after making it through qualifying.





