‘Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium’: Pakistan Cricket Board faces backlash after Rachin Ravindra injury

NEW DELHI: During the latest ODI tri-series match against Pakistan, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra suffered a forehead injury on Saturday after being hit by the ball while attempting a catch.

The incident, which took place in the 38th over, has raised concerns about the adequacy of the floodlighting at Gaddafi Stadium , with many attributing the mishap to the poor lighting conditions.

According to a statement from New Zealand Cricket , Ravindra received immediate medical attention on the field for a laceration to his forehead and underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. He will continue to be monitored as per HIA protocols.

The injury occurred when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah hit a powerful shot towards Ravindra, who was positioned at deep backward square leg.

Misjudging the trajectory of the ball under the lights, Ravindra was struck in the face, leading to immediate medical intervention as he was visibly injured and bleeding.

Following the incident, he was escorted off the field by the New Zealand team’s medical staff for further treatment.

The quality of the floodlights at the venue has come under scrutiny, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction and concern for player safety on social media platforms.

Many have called for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to enhance the lighting conditions at the stadium, especially in light of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

“PCB should improve the Quality of light in the Ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon….।।।” said a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rachin Ravindra is a far better fielder than the whole team of Pakistan, still can’t see the ball while catching?? Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium,” opined another fan.

“How did @ICC allow Pakistan’s ground to host international matches?? ICC should ensure players’ safety and if Pakistan can’t provide shift CHAMPIONS TROPHY to Dubai. Prayers for Rachin Ravindra,” penned another fan.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the standards of infrastructure and safety measures in place for international cricket matches, with some fans suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should reassess the suitability of venues based on such criteria.

The match concluded with New Zealand defeating Pakistan by 78 runs, setting a challenging target of 330/6 in their 50 overs, bolstered by significant contributions from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Prior to his injury, Ravindra had contributed a quick 25 runs off 19 balls.

