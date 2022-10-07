Portugal winger Neto to miss World Cup due to ankle injury | Football News

শুক্রবার , ৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২২শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Portugal winger Neto to miss World Cup due to ankle injury

1665143567 photo


LONDON: Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto needs ankle surgery and will miss the World Cup, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 22-year-old was forced off in the first half of last weekend’s Premier League defeat at West Ham after suffering the injury and specialists have decided he needs to go under the knife.
A statement on Wolves’ website read: “Pedro sustained an ankle injury against West Ham on Saturday where he strained the lateral ligaments.
“Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week, it is planned for him to undergo surgery. This means that, unfortunately, he will not be fit for the upcoming World Cup.”
Neto made his debut for Portugal in November 2020 and has won three caps.
He missed 10 months of action with a serious knee injury picked up playing for Wolves in April 2021 but has started every Premier League match this season.
He was part of the Portugal squad for recent games against the Czech Republic and Spain but was not given any minutes.
It is also more bad news for Wolves, who sit in the bottom three of the Premier League and are searching for a new manager after the West Ham loss spelled the end for Bruno Lage.





