সোমবার , ১৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪
  খেলাধুলা

Prakhar Chaturvedi Creates History with Unbeaten 404 in Cooch Behar Trophy Final | Cricket News

জানুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৪ ৫:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Karnataka‘s Prakhar Chaturvedi has attained the unachievable feat in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy against Mumbai. The opening batter scripted history by becoming the first player to score 400 in the U-19 tournament final.
Prakhar carried his bat through the innings to remain unbeaten on 404 off 638 balls studded with 46 fours and three sixes as Karnataka posted a mind boggling 890/8 declared.
Karnataka clinched the title on the basis of first innings lead on Day 4 of the summit clash at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga on Monday.

Resuming on his overnight score of 256 not out, Prakar kept batting on Monday to cross one milestone after another.
In the intriguing encounter, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid also made his presence felt by contributing 22 runs off 46 balls while batting at number five during the same match.
Harshil Dharmani also showcased a stellar performance, scoring a magnificent 169 runs off 228 balls, embellished with 19 fours and five sixes.
Prakhar partnered with Dharmani for an impressive 290-run stand for the second wicket. Notably, Prakhar forged an unbeaten 163-run partnership with Samarth N for the ninth wicket before the innings was declared, marking a significant achievement.





