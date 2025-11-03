Pratika Rawal’s wheelchair dance with Jemimah and Harmanpreet steals hearts after India’s win – Watch | Cricket News

Pratika Rawal could not stop smiling through her tears as India lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night. The 24-year-old opener, ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the final group-stage match against Bangladesh, was there to celebrate with her teammates — in her wheelchair, wrapped in the Indian flag. It was a bittersweet night for Pratika, who had been in sensational form before her injury. She finished as India’s second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 308 runs, including a century and a fifty, playing a key role in India’s journey to the final. Her absence was deeply felt, but in a beautiful twist of fate, her replacement Shafali Verma emerged as the hero of the final, smashing 87 runs to help India post a formidable 298 for 7 against South Africa. After India sealed a 52-run victory, Pratika joined the celebrations from the sidelines. She was seen cheering every moment, waving the tricolour proudly, and later joined her teammates on the field for the post-match group photograph. The team made sure she was at the centre of it all, posing with her in the wheelchair alongside the gleaming trophy. Overwhelmed by emotion, Pratika said, “I can’t even express it. There are no words. This flag on my shoulder means so much. To be here with my team — it’s surreal. Injuries are part of the game, but I’m just so happy I could still be part of this team. I love this team. I can’t express what I feel — we actually did it! We’re the first Indian team to win the World Cup in so long. The whole of India deserves this. Honestly, it was harder to watch than to play. Every wicket, every boundary — it gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion — it was incredible.”Click here to watch: Pratika Rawal’s dance with Jemimah and Harman after India’s win In one of the most heartwarming moments of the night, Pratika was seen dancing on her wheelchair with Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, celebrating the historic victory with a joyful bhangra. The image of the trio laughing and dancing together quickly went viral, symbolising the spirit of unity and resilience that defined India’s campaign. For Pratika, the night was not about personal disappointment, but about pride. Pride in her team, her country, and the journey they had shared. “We did it together,” she said quietly, holding the flag close. “That’s all that matters tonight.”