রবিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Premier League: Arsenal thrash Burnley 5-0, climb to second in standings |

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৪ ৩:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1708204074 photo



msid 107784047,imgsize 82378

NEW DELHI: Arsenal delivered a dominant performance as they cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, propelling themselves into second place in the Premier League standings.
The Gunners wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box that found the bottom right corner of the net.
Arsenal’s lead was extended to 2-0 in the 41st minute, courtesy of Bukayo Saka’s clinical penalty conversion following a foul on Leandro Trossard. Saka then showcased his prowess once again, securing his second goal of the match just two minutes into the second half, marking his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Leandro Trossard got on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-0 for Arsenal, before Kai Havertz added a fifth goal to seal the emphatic victory for the Gunners.
This resounding win marks Arsenal’s fifth consecutive victory in 2024, highlighting their impressive form in the Premier League.
With the victory, Arsenal now sit in second place in the league table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool, who secured a 4-1 win over Brentford earlier in the day.
The Gunners currently boast 48 points from 25 games, positioning themselves as serious contenders in the title race.
Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City trail Arsenal by three points as they prepare to face Chelsea in the late kickoff.
(With inputs from Reuters)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi 4 2024 02 e9aa37d989e2ad6fdb0859bb16afe24a
Cong Claims Camera Not Allowed to Accompany Rahul Gandhi During Vishwanath Temple Visit
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bangla Academy 1
ছুটির দিনে আড্ডামুখর বাংলা একাডেমি, প্রাণে ফেরে বর্ধমান হাউজ
বাংলাদেশ
1708204074 photo
Premier League: Arsenal thrash Burnley 5-0, climb to second in standings |
খেলাধুলা
img 20240217 wa0000 2024 02 a900cc79e9af3709b43d4a79b55a484a
Suhani Bhatnagar’s Parents REVEAL Dangal Star Was Diagnosed With Dermatomyositis: ‘Her Oxygen Level Was Low’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm 71

৭১’ এ পাকিস্তানি গণহত্যার স্বীকৃতির প্রস্তাব মার্কিন কংগ্রেসে

 kulfi

বাদামের ফ্লেবারে কুলফি মালাই বানিয়ে নিন বাসাতেই!

 wm CTG Arrest

পণ্যসহ কাভার্ডভ্যান চুরির চক্রে ব্যবসায়ীও, গ্রেফতার ৪

 Fruit

From Diabetes to Digestion, Amla is Your Go-to ‘Super Fruit’ in Winters

 1624347444 shutterstock 347935100

Juwai Teer Results for June 22 Game Declared; Check Winning Number

 skin care

Try These Tips to Get The Perfect Bridal Glow

 received 196861409658563

আনোয়ারায় ফল বিক্রেতাকে কুপিয়ে জখম: থানায় মামলা

 sun life insu

সানলাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ১৬ আগস্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 bommai1 twitter

Setback for K’taka CM Bommai in Home Turf, Cong Win Boosts Party’s Morale

 wm ctg bandar

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর থেকে সরাসরি পণ্য যাবে চীনে