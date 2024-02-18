Premier League: Arsenal thrash Burnley 5-0, climb to second in standings

NEW DELHI: Arsenal delivered a dominant performance as they cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, propelling themselves into second place in the Premier League standings.The Gunners wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box that found the bottom right corner of the net.Arsenal’s lead was extended to 2-0 in the 41st minute, courtesy of Bukayo Saka’s clinical penalty conversion following a foul on Leandro Trossard. Saka then showcased his prowess once again, securing his second goal of the match just two minutes into the second half, marking his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Leandro Trossard got on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-0 for Arsenal, before Kai Havertz added a fifth goal to seal the emphatic victory for the Gunners.

This resounding win marks Arsenal’s fifth consecutive victory in 2024, highlighting their impressive form in the Premier League.

With the victory, Arsenal now sit in second place in the league table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool , who secured a 4-1 win over Brentford earlier in the day.

The Gunners currently boast 48 points from 25 games, positioning themselves as serious contenders in the title race.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City trail Arsenal by three points as they prepare to face Chelsea in the late kickoff.

