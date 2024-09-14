Premier League: Erling Haaland hits another two in Man City come from behind win over Brentford







NEW DELHI: Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored twice, bringing his total to nine goals in four games.

City now leads the Premier League by three points after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Brentford scored the fastest goal of the season just 22 seconds into the match, capitalizing on a defensive error by City.Yoane Wissa headed the ball into an empty net after a mix-up between John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson.

City then equalized in the 20th minute when Haaland scored from a tight angle with his second touch of the game. Haaland added a second goal later in the first half, outmuscling defender Ethan Pinnock and chipping the ball past Brentford’s goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

“The second showed what he is all about. He used his body well and a brilliant finish. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he can continue,” City’s Jack Grealish said.

Despite continuous efforts, Haaland was denied a hat-trick by several saves from Flekken.

Brentford posed a threat in the first half but could not maintain their attacking momentum after halftime.

City secured all three points to reach 12 points from four games, while Brentford remains on six points.









