শনিবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Premier League: Manchester United suffer 0-3 humiliation at home against Bournemouth | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ৯, ২০২৩ ১১:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Manchester United faced a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, intensifying the pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.
In a dismal performance, United struggled to match the form shown by in-form Bournemouth, who took a deserved lead in the first half with Dominic Solanke’s close-range goal after five minutes.
Despite the hosts attempting to mount a comeback in the second half, Bournemouth sealed their victory with two goals in a five-minute span. Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi both scored with powerful headers as United’s defence faltered.

The defeat adds to the inconsistent form of Manchester United, who had previously secured an impressive midweek victory over Chelsea. Bournemouth, on the other hand, has now won four of their last five league games, climbing to 13th place in the Premier League standings.
The loss at home further compounds the challenges for Ten Hag, with Manchester United remaining in sixth place in the league. The team’s inconsistency continues to pose concerns for fans and management alike.
(With inputs from Reuters)





