মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১২ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Premier League: Newcastle outclass Leicester to climb to second | Football News

LEICESTER: Newcastle United attacker Joelinton won a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City that took his side up to second in the Premier League table on Monday.
Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got the match off to a terrible start for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood blasted the spot-kick into the middle of the net.
Miguel Almiron added a brilliant second in the seventh minute, cutting in from the right before playing a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotting the return pass in at the far post.
Despite the return of league football following the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for the home fans as Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Boubakary Soumare was caught ball-watching at a corner and the Brazilian headed home.
The introduction of Jamie Vardy at the break gave Leicester’s attack a focal point that was sorely lacking in the first half, but they showed little sign of mounting a comeback as the Magpies held on to win comfortably.
Newcastle climbed above Manchester City, who play Leeds United on Wednesday, into second place on 33 points, four behind leaders Arsenal, who take on West Ham United later on Monday. Leicester are 13th on 17 points.





