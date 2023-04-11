মঙ্গলবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Priyanshu Rajawat jumps 20 spots to World No. 38, attains career-best ranking | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৩ ৭:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1681218907 photo


NEW DELHI: Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat, who recently won the Orleans Masters Super 300 tourney, jumped 20 spots to attain a career-best world ranking of 38 in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old grabbed his maiden Super 300 title after beating Denmark’s Magnus Johannsen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the title clash to gain some valuable ranking points.
With 30,786 points, Rajawat is now the fourth-best ranked Indian men’s singles player in the BWF rankings.
HS Prannoy continues to be the best-ranked men’s singles player at No. 8.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, who is currently on a break, moved up a spot to 24th, while Kidambi Srikanth lost two places to slip to world No. 23.
In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu, who had reached the final of Spain Masters, slipped two rungs to world No.11 once again, while Saina Nehwal moved to world No.31.

5
The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static at world No. 6, followed by the combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at 27th.
The women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped a place to world No. 20, while the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar are ranked 29th in the world.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

