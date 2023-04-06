বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Priyanshu Rajawat shocks top-seed Nishimoto to enter Orleans Masters quarters | Badminton News

এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৩ ১০:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat registered an upset win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to storm into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 tourney in Orleans, France on Thursday.
Rajawat, ranked 58 in the world, exhibited great skills and mind game to post a 21-8, 21-16 straight-game win over world no. 12 Nishimoto, who had clinched the Madrid Spain Masters title last Sunday.

Rajawat, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup winning team, got off to a thundering start as he soon grabbed a huge 10-0 lead in the opening game as Nishimoto found the going tough despite all his efforts.
After the change of sides, the Japanese managed to move to a 6-2 advantage but Rajawat soon clawed back at 10-10.
Nishimoto took a one-point cushion to go into the mid-game break but a burst of six points helped the Indian eke out a 16-11 lead.
The Japanese once again led a fightback but Rajawat managed to keep his nose ahead.
In another men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16.
In women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in round of 16.
The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarterfinals.
(With PTI inputs)





