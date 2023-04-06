Priyanshu Rajawat shocks top-seed Nishimoto to enter Orleans Masters quarters | Badminton News

Rajawat, ranked 58 in the world, exhibited great skills and mind game to post a 21-8, 21-16 straight-game win over world no. 12 Nishimoto, who had clinched the Madrid Spain Masters title last Sunday.
Rajawat, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup winning team, got off to a thundering start as he soon grabbed a huge 10-0 lead in the opening game as Nishimoto found the going tough despite all his efforts.
After the change of sides, the Japanese managed to move to a 6-2 advantage but Rajawat soon clawed back at 10-10.
Nishimoto took a one-point cushion to go into the mid-game break but a burst of six points helped the Indian eke out a 16-11 lead.
The Japanese once again led a fightback but Rajawat managed to keep his nose ahead.
In another men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16.
In women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in round of 16.
The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarterfinals.
(With PTI inputs)