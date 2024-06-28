শুক্রবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Probably saving for the final’: Rohit Sharma backs out-of-form Virat Kohli | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৮, ২০২৪ ৩:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719522261 photo



msid 111323461,imgsize 35428

NEW DELHI: India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, put on a commanding performance to defeat defending champions England by 68 runs and secure their place in the T20 World Cup final.
Rohit’s elegance with the bat was complemented by the exceptional bowling of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, as the team put the disappointments of 2022 behind them.

With this victory, Rohit achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first Indian captain to lead the nation in three ICC global finals within a 12-month period.

This includes the 2023 World Test Championship, the 2023 ODI World Cup, and now the T20 World Cup.
An elated Rohit termed this victory as a very satisfying win and gave full credit to the teammates.
“Very satisfying to win. Worked very hard as a unit and it was a great effort from all. We adapted really well, conditions were challenging. That’s been the success story for us so far. If bowlers and batters adapt, things fall in place. At one stage, 140-150 looked par. But we got runs in the middle, SKY and I were going and thought we can get 20-25 more. I didn’t want to give that away, wanted to let the batters play on instinct. 175 was a very good score, bowlers were fantastic. Axar, Kuldeep are gun spinners. Tough to play shots against them in these conditions. They were calm under pressure,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
On out-of-form Kohli, Rohit said we understand his class as form is never a problem for him when you’ve played for 15 years.
“We had a chat after the first innings, the message was to keep stumps in play. That’s what they did. (Kohli) We understand his class. Form is never a problem when you’ve played for 15 years. Probably saving for the final. We’ve been calm as a team. Final is a big occasion but being composed helps make good decisions. I thought today we were steady and didn’t panic. That’s been key. (Can they win an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013) We’ll try our best, team is in good shape. All I can hope is to put up a good show come the finals,” Rohit added.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm islamia college
‘ছাত্রলীগের ফাঁদে পড়া’ ১৪৮ জনকে পরীক্ষায় সুযোগ দেওয়ার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1719522261 photo
‘Probably saving for the final’: Rohit Sharma backs out-of-form Virat Kohli | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
karan kundrra tejasswi prakash breakup rumours 2024 06 ad58792b19aaebed1628824ba551c4e0
Karan Kundrra BREAKS Silence on Breakup Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘This Is Imagination…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Kamrul Islam Parliament
‘দুর্নীতি বন্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিলে শেখ হাসিনা মাহাথিরকে ছাড়িয়ে যাবেন’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230908 175952 1

গলাচিপায় আন্তর্জাতিক সাক্ষরতা দিবস পালিত

 New Project 135

Healthy Living : ইন্টারকোর্স না করেও এই উপায়ে পাওয়া যায় শরীরী সঙ্গমের তৃপ্তি ও আনন্দ

 IMG 20220908 WA0013

টাঙ্গাইলে মাদকদ্রব্যের অপব্যবহার রোধে কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm Obaidul Kader

বিএনপি যত ষড়যন্ত্রই করুক আমরা সতর্ক থাকব: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 1628928686 photo

Ricky Ponting backs Aussies to play in rescheduled IPL, says will be ideal preparation for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

 samarth isha 2024 02 a3d942fa1b9a6ca67afe54a4c45914f4

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel Break Up 2 Months After Bigg Boss 17? Duo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

 1710543383 photo

Ellyse Perry, spinners fire Royal Challengers Bangalore to maiden Women’s Premier League final | Cricket News

 wm alarabiya1

সৌদি আরবে বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে রোজা

 srk aryan kwk 7

Sonam Kapoor Says Her Brothers Have Slept with Her Friends, SRK’s Son Aryan Khan May Debut with Comedy Drama Series

 soumendu adhikari

BJP Suvendu Adhikari’s Brother, GCPA Leader Get Central Security Cover