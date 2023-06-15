বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৩ | ১লা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Protesting wrestlers tight-lipped about future of suspended stir | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৩ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The wrestlers engaged in the protest chose not to disclose any information regarding the continuation or potential outcomes of their suspended agitation against the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Thursday, Singh was charged with allegations of stalking and sexual harassment filed by six women wrestlers.
Following assurances from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers had temporarily halted their protest until June 15.Thakur had promised that a chargesheet would be filed against Singh by that date. However, no further details were provided regarding the wrestlers’ plans or the potential course of action after the stipulated deadline.
The police, in its chargesheet, recommended dropping of POCSO charge for lack of corroborative evidence. The minor wrestler, one of the seven complainants, had alleged Singh of sexual harassment but later withdrew her charges.Soon after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the case, the wrestlers began a discussion on their next move but did not divulge much.
“We are discussing the matter, we will let you know,” Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler and husband of Sakshi Malik, said.
Vinesh Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia were contacted for their comments but they did not take calls.
The wrestlers had said that they were halting their protest only temporarily and their movement will continue till Singh, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.
The wrestlers had also said that they will not compete in the Asia Games trials till they get justice.
(With PTI Inputs)





