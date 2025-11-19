PSL in more trouble! Franchise owner who once tore up notice, now threatens legal action for ‘ghosting’ Multan Sultans | Cricket News

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has warned of a legal notice after the league ‘ghosted’ his side. (Images via X/@TOKSports021)

The standoff between Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has intensified, with Tareen publicly claiming that the franchise has been shut out of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) valuation and renewal process. In a recent post on X made on Wednesday, he accused the league’s management of refusing to engage with the team despite repeated attempts.Tareen said the franchise has been waiting for clarity on its valuation and renewal letter, which he noted other teams have already received. “Over the past month we have sent multiple emails to the PSL management, asking for our valuation and renewal letter (which every other team has already received). But there has been no response,” he wrote.He added that the lack of communication has stretched across formal and legal channels. “No response to our legal letter, no response to our emails, no response to my letter to the Chairman,” he said, calling the silence uncalled for.

Multan Sultans owner’s post on X

According to him, even representatives from other PSL sides have raised questions about Multan’s absence from the ongoing process. “Even other franchise reps have asked why Multan is not being included in the valuation and renewal process. No response,” he stated.In the post, Tareen also addressed why the issue has spilled into the public domain. “For those asking why this is not being handled behind closed doors, it is simply because the PSL Management refuse to engage with us,” he wrote.He warned that the impasse may soon compel the franchise to escalate the matter. “If this ghosting continues we will have no choice but to take legal action. Which is the absolute last thing we want to do,” he said, adding that the situation could have been resolved informally. “This entire situation is so unnecessary and could have easily been solved over tea and biscuits. But fragile egos make simple things difficult,” he remarked.

This latest statement comes weeks after Tareen appeared to adopt a more conciliatory tone. Earlier, he had called for a “fresh relationship” with the PCB following a series of exchanges triggered by a legal notice sent to the franchise. The board had alleged a breach of contract, while Multan Sultans dismissed the claims as unreasonable.With both sides standing their ground, the next steps remain uncertain as the PSL approaches a crucial phase.