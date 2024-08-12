PT Usha defends IOA medical team over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification | Paris Olympics 2024 News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association ( IOA ) president PT Usha has stated that Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala , the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer, should not be blamed for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat ‘s disqualification from the women’s 50kg final event at the Paris Olympics . Instead, Usha believes that the responsibility falls on Phogat’s coach and support staff.

In a statement released on Sunday, the IOA stressed that the responsibility of weight management in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies squarely with each athlete and their personal coaching team.The IOA made it clear that athletes and their coaches are accountable for ensuring that they meet the required weight categories in these sports, IANS reported.

“The Indian Olympic Association president (IOA), PT Usha has clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.”

Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team were recruited by the IOA several months prior to the commencement of the Games, as explained by Usha. The main responsibility of Dr Pardiwala’s team was to provide support in the recovery process and manage any injuries sustained by the athletes during and following their competitive events.

Furthermore, the IOA medical team was put in place to offer assistance to athletes who lacked access to their own personal team of nutritionists and physiotherapists. This ensured that all athletes had the necessary support to maintain their health and well-being throughout the duration of the Games.

“The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists. The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation. She hoped that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions,” the statement said.

Vinesh lost her opportunity to compete for the gold medal after being disqualified before the final round for exceeding the weight limit in her 50kg wrestling category. She later appealed her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and requested to be awarded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category.









