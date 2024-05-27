সোমবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৪ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel wins second Purple Cap in IPL | Cricket News

1716750593 photo



msid 110444823,imgsize 36490

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel clinched the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as the tournament concluded on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Harshal concluded the season with an impressive tally of 24 wickets in 14 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 9.73 and an average of 19.87. This marks his second Purple Cap, the first being in 2021 during his tenure with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he secured 32 wickets in a single season.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ enigmatic spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, had a chance to surpass Patel in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.However, Varun managed only one wicket, that of Shahbaz Ahmed, as the Riders clinched their third IPL title.
Chakaravarthy finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 15 matches.
While Harshal claimed the Purple Cap, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s legendary batsman, Virat Kohli, secured the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season. The 35-year-old became the first player to win this accolade twice.
Virat amassed 741 runs in 15 matches at an outstanding average of 61.75, including a century and five fifties. He recorded his highest-ever strike rate in a single IPL season, standing at 154.69. Additionally, he smashed 38 sixes, matching his tally from the 2016 season when he scored 973 runs in 16 matches.
Throughout the season, Virat shattered numerous records. In his IPL career spanning 252 matches, he accumulated 8,004 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, including eight centuries and 55 half-centuries. His highest score remains unbeaten at 113. He became the first player to surpass the 8000-run milestone in the history of the competition.
Turning to the final match, KKR restricted SRH to their lowest final score in IPL history, with SRH managing only 113 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, KKR chased down the target of 114 in just 10.3 overs, securing their third IPL title.





