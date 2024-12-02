PV Sindhu set to begin a new chapter with December 22 wedding | Badminton News

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently clinched the title at the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow, is set to get married on December 22 in Udaipur.

Sindhu will tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai — an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

“So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important.”

The wedding festivities will commence on December 20.

Sindhu is a celebrated figure in Indian sports. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive collection of five World Championship medals, including a gold from 2019.

Her Olympic achievements include a silver medal from Rio 2016 and a bronze from Tokyo 2020.

Sindhu reached her career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017 and continues to be a prominent force in the world of badminton.



