সোমবার , ২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

PV Sindhu set to begin a new chapter with December 22 wedding | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২, ২০২৪ ১১:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
PV Sindhu set to begin a new chapter with December 22 wedding | Badminton News


NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently clinched the title at the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow, is set to get married on December 22 in Udaipur.
Sindhu will tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai — an executive director at Posidex Technologies.
“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, told PTI.
“So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important.”
The wedding festivities will commence on December 20.
Sindhu is a celebrated figure in Indian sports. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive collection of five World Championship medals, including a gold from 2019.
Her Olympic achievements include a silver medal from Rio 2016 and a bronze from Tokyo 2020.
Sindhu reached her career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017 and continues to be a prominent force in the world of badminton.


Stay updated with the latest from IPL Auction 2025, including the final squads of all 10 teams – MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH, and LSG. Don’t miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

You can see tigers, bears, crocodiles here, you can take your family to visit, এখানে রাত্রি যাপনের কোনও ব্যবস্থা নেই। তবে বর্ধমান শহরে প্রচুর থাকার এবং খাবার হোটেল রয়েছে
You can see tigers, bears, crocodiles here, you can take your family to visit, এখানে রাত্রি যাপনের কোনও ব্যবস্থা নেই। তবে বর্ধমান শহরে প্রচুর থাকার এবং খাবার হোটেল রয়েছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Arrested In US For Killing Her Ex-Boyfriend; Mother Denies Charges
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Arrested In US For Killing Her Ex-Boyfriend; Mother Denies Charges
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ভারতকে অলিম্পিক্সে পদক জেতানো পিভি সিন্ধুর বিয়ে, পাত্র কে জানেন? শুনলে চমকে যাবেন
ভারতকে অলিম্পিক্সে পদক জেতানো পিভি সিন্ধুর বিয়ে, পাত্র কে জানেন? শুনলে চমকে যাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Devraj lit up Siliguri by winning the gold medal in table tennis at the National School Games, দামানে আয়োজিত হয় আন্ডার ১৭ বয়স ইন্ডিভিজুয়াল গেমসে রাজ্যের হয়ে প্রতিনিধিত্ব করেছিলেন শিলিগুড়ি মার্গারেট স্কুলের ছাত্র দেবরাজ ভট্টাচার্য।
Devraj lit up Siliguri by winning the gold medal in table tennis at the National School Games, দামানে আয়োজিত হয় আন্ডার ১৭ বয়স ইন্ডিভিজুয়াল গেমসে রাজ্যের হয়ে প্রতিনিধিত্ব করেছিলেন শিলিগুড়ি মার্গারেট স্কুলের ছাত্র দেবরাজ ভট্টাচার্য।
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মেহেরপুর পৌরসভার স্যানিটারি ল্যান্ডফিল ও পয়ঃ বর্জ্য পরিশোধনাগার উদ্বোধন

মেহেরপুর পৌরসভার স্যানিটারি ল্যান্ডফিল ও পয়ঃ বর্জ্য পরিশোধনাগার উদ্বোধন

 পেশাজীবীদের সঙ্গে দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো বৈঠকে বিএনপি

পেশাজীবীদের সঙ্গে দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো বৈঠকে বিএনপি

 ইনস্ট্যান্ট ভিডিও মেসেজ ‘নিষ্ক্রিয়’ করে দিতে পারে WhatsApp! ব্যবহারকারীরা কি অসুবিধায় পড়বেন? জেনে নিন WhatsApp may disable instant video messages feature – News18 Bangla

ইনস্ট্যান্ট ভিডিও মেসেজ ‘নিষ্ক্রিয়’ করে দিতে পারে WhatsApp! ব্যবহারকারীরা কি অসুবিধায় পড়বেন? জেনে নিন WhatsApp may disable instant video messages feature – News18 Bangla

 শেয়ার বেচবে নিউলাইনের পরিচালক – Corporate Sangbad

শেয়ার বেচবে নিউলাইনের পরিচালক – Corporate Sangbad

 গাজায় প্রায় সাড়ে ১৭ হাজার প্রাণহানি

গাজায় প্রায় সাড়ে ১৭ হাজার প্রাণহানি

 Not Shah Rukh And Salman, This Sibling Duo Was The First Choice For Karan Arjun

Not Shah Rukh And Salman, This Sibling Duo Was The First Choice For Karan Arjun

 মাদকমুক্ত সমাজ গঠনে ধর্মীয় অনুশাসন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ : নাজিমউদ্দিন আল আজাদ

মাদকমুক্ত সমাজ গঠনে ধর্মীয় অনুশাসন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ : নাজিমউদ্দিন আল আজাদ

 ডেপুটি স্পিকারের মৃত্যুতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র আ.লীগের শোক

ডেপুটি স্পিকারের মৃত্যুতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র আ.লীগের শোক

 হত্যা মামলায় ইনু-পলক-মেনন-দীপু মনিসহ ৭ জনকে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ – Corporate Sangbad

হত্যা মামলায় ইনু-পলক-মেনন-দীপু মনিসহ ৭ জনকে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 সাদা দলের সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠ প্রার্থী জয়ী

সাদা দলের সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠ প্রার্থী জয়ী