Rafael Nadal could be headed to retirement after losing in Davis Cup Finals | Tennis News

Spain’s Rafael Nadal competes against Netherlands’ Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga on November 19, 2024. (AP)

A retiring Rafael Nadal lost 4-6, 4-6 to Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp in a Davis Cup Finals quarter-final singles rubber on Tuesday as the Dutch took a 1-0 lead against Spain.

Nadal, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles, has announced his intention to retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup tournament in Malaga. This decision follows a period marked by injuries.

There was uncertainty regarding Nadal’s participation until David Ferrer, the team captain, confirmed Nadal’s presence in the first singles match of the finals.

The Spanish national anthem played as a visibly moved Nadal stood before the cheering crowd, who chanted his name enthusiastically.

“Rafa! Rafa!”

Nadal had an impressive record in the Davis Cup, with 29 victories in his last 30 singles matches. His two previous matches against Van de Zandschulp had also resulted in wins.

The veteran player’s initial nervousness seemed to dissipate after he recovered from a 15-30 deficit to secure the first game.

Van de Zandschulp, ranked 80th in the world, faced a setback when he served three consecutive double faults. However, he regained his composure to hold serve.

Nadal, currently ranked 154th, aimed for shorter points, employing powerful serves and showcasing his renowned forehand. His signature fist pump and roar followed.

Van de Zandschulp targeted Nadal’s backhand, a strategy that proved challenging for the Spaniard to counter, particularly on the indoor hard court, a surface far from Nadal’s favoured clay.

At 4-4, the Dutchman earned two break points and capitalised on the second with a well-placed cross-court winner, giving him a significant lead. He then converted his second set point.

Nadal mounted a comeback in the second set, recovering from 0-30 down, but he couldn’t convert it into a hold. Van de Zandschulp capitalised on the Spaniard’s extended play, securing the first break and increasing the pressure.

Trailing a set and a break, Nadal fought relentlessly to gain a foothold. He persevered through intense pressure on his serve in the third game, ultimately holding and eliciting the most fervent applause of the evening.

Van de Zandschulp maintained his momentum, holding his serve and then breaking Nadal’s serve once more to take a 4-1 lead. Another cross-court winner after a demanding rally sealed the break.

Despite the challenging situation, Nadal showcased his unwavering determination, breaking back in the sixth game by converting his third break point. This glimmer of hope grew stronger as he held his serve, reducing the deficit to 4-3.

The Spaniard, giving his all in what could be his final match, saved a break point and won two consecutive games for the first time in the match.

Van de Zandschulp, displaying his own resilience, held serve in the eighth game with two powerful aces. Nadal followed suit, leaving Van de Zandschulp serving for the match.

Nadal’s final game saw him hitting a shot long to concede match point and then hitting the net, sealing the victory for his Dutch opponent.

Spain’s hopes of advancing in the Davis Cup now rest on World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz . He faces Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the second rubber.

The winner of this match will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Germany or Canada.