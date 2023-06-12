Rafael Nadal hails Novak Djokovic’s ‘amazing achievement’ of 23rd Grand Slam | Tennis News

PARIS: Rafael Nadal hailed Novak Djokovic ‘s “amazing achievement” in winning a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title on Sunday.“Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!” tweeted Nadal who had been level on 22 majors with Djokovic.

The Serb defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets for a third French Open title to break the all-time record.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

“I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It’s an incredible feeling,” said Djokovic after defeating Ruud in straight sets.

“It’s not a coincidence I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris. This tournament has always been the hardest for me to win.”