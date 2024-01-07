রবিবার , ৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৩শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open due to injury | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Tennis star Rafael Nadal on Sunday announced that he won’t be participating in this month’s Australian Open. The 22-times Grand Slam champion revealed this news on Sunday. The decision comes after the Spaniard incurred a minor muscle tear during his return from a lengthy injury stint at the Brisbane International last week
Nadal’s return in Brisbane marked his long-awaited comeback after nearly a year sidelined due to a hip flexor injury suffered during last year’s Australian Open, where he exited in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald.
Despite undergoing surgery in June and aiming for a return, the 37-year-old experienced an upper left leg issue during his quarter-final match against Jordan Thompson in a warm-up event preceding the Melbourne Park major, sidelining him once again.
“During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” Nadal said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
“Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.
“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in five sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.”

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022.





