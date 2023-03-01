বুধবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury | Tennis News

photo



Three-time champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defense in January ended in a second-round defeat.
“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.
Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.





