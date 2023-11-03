শুক্রবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Rahul Dravid checks in at Eden, ‘happy’ with match strip

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ৯:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
1699025531 photo



msid 104949447,imgsize 39836

NEW DELHI: As the high-flying Indian team arrived in Kolkata for their next clash against formidable South Africa, head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff made a pit stop at the Eden Gardens to have a first-hand look of the track allocated for Sunday’s marquee World Cup game.
While the team bus left for hotel from airport, Dravid and support staff, in a routine move, took a detour to the stadium.
It is expected to be a batting belter but the kind of pace attack the Indian team has at its disposal, even the best of batting tracks can turn into a pacer’s paradise.
It’s a classic Dravid trait and in most cities, the head coach will find some time to get a feel of the 22-yard strip upon arrival. The entire outfield sans two tracks were under cover as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) didn’t want to take a risk with forecast of unseasonal showers in next two days.
Dravid was there for around 15 minutes and had a look at the designated strip along with BCCI’s head of grounds and pitches committee, Ashish Bhowmick, and local curator Sujan Mukherjee.
While the average score at Eden has been around 215 plus during the two World Cup games, the legacy ground is known for producing good batting strip with reasonable help for seam bowlers.
“The head coach seemed satisfied with the track. We have produced good wickets at Eden. The bounce will be even and batters will get value for their shots. But bottom line is, one needs to play well. Sri Lanka got all out for 55. Was it a bad track?” CAB curator Mukherjee told PTI.
Many believe that inept batting from Bangladesh shouldn’t be an indicator of how the Eden track will play.
“The match would be played on the same track where Holland played Bangladesh. That was first game and after that some work has been done on the track. The grass kept is very minimal and Eden is always a black soil track.
“So it will be hard strip where one can hit through the line. This Indian line-up, if they bat first, can score 300 plus,” a CAB official who closely monitors pitch preparation said.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699025531 photo
Rahul Dravid checks in at Eden, ‘happy’ with match strip
খেলাধুলা
Salt 2
চিনি শুধু নয়, নুন খাওয়াও মারাত্মক বিপজ্জনক ডায়াবেটিস রোগীদের, সাবধান না হলেই চরম ক্ষতি! type 2 diabetes table salt making you sugar patient research reasons of diabetes – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk mona singh 2023 11 e6604c875d3d1b3bf6f5e0ba533af1f3 16x9
Shah Rukh Khan Plants A Kiss On Mona Singh’s Head At His 58th Birthday Bash; Photos Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Project 36
খরচ নেই মেনটেনের! দীপাবলিতে নামমাত্র খরচে কিনুন Maruti Suzuki-র এই গাড়ি budget car hatchback in india wagon r know about the car – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Whatsapp 4 4

WhatsApp-এ একদম নতুন ফিচার! পাসকি ব্যবহার করে আরও সুবিধা পান, জেনে নিন আজই WhatsApp is gradually rolling out passkeys for Android users for better security – News18 Bangla

 1642912214 photo

Australian Open: Barbora Krejcikova crushes injured Victoria Azarenka to set up quarterfinal with Madison Keys | Tennis News

 Date, Significance, Other Things You Need to Know

Date, Significance, Other Things You Need to Know

 wm 263590115 464997031728134 1686645098493975252 n

সাংবাদিক রিয়াজ উদ্দিন আহমেদ আর নেই

 IMG 20230926 WA0000

আনোয়ারায় সিলিন্ডার বিস্ফোরণে পাঁচ দোকান পুড়ে ছাই

 wm deadbody 800x416

ময়লার স্তূপের পাশে যুবকের লাশ, মাথায় জখমের চিহ্ন

 1627900266 ekta kaul

Ekta Kaul Welcomes World Breastfeeding Week With This Instagram Post

 lunar eclipse 20220514173223

পূর্ণ চন্দ্রগ্রহণ হতে যাচ্ছে সোমবার

 received 737992311136296

স্থবিরতার বোন সুখ

 1628610598 photo

It’s been difficult to get continuity due to COVID-19: Joe Root | Cricket News