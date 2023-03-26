‘Rahul Gandhi Can Never Be Savarkar’: BJP’s Anurag Thakur Explains Why

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he would not apologise for his remarks on the surname ‘Modi’, as he was a “Gandhi and not Veer Savarkar”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur put out a point-by-point rebuttal, explaining why “he can’t be Savarkar”.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, in line with the 2013 Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas case.

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

At a press conference on Saturday, when asked if he was sorry for his remarks, Gandhi said: “I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhis do not apologise.”

Replying on Twitter, Thakur wrote: “Dear Shri Gandhi, you can never be SAVARKAR even in your best dreams because being Savarkar requires strong determination, love for Bharat, selflessness and commitment. @RahulGandhi You can never be… “SAVARKAR” (Read in Caps)”

Dear Shri Gandhi, you can never be SAVARKAR even in your best dreams because being Savarkar requires strong determination, love for Bharat, selflessness and commitment.@RahulGandhi You can never be…“SAVARKAR” (Read in Caps) — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 26, 2023

In a thread, Thakur elaborated on how Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had honoured the freedom fighter on several occasions.

“Rahul insults that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, whose book ‘India’s first freedom struggle’ was translated into Punjabi and Bhagat Singh ji himself went to Ratnagiri to meet Veer Savarkar and got it printed. Only a mindless person can insult Savarkar from whose two or two books Bhagat Singh was making notes in his diary before his execution,” he wrote.

राहुल उन स्वातन्त्र्य वीर सावरकर का अपमान करते हैं, जिनकी किताब ‘भारत का प्रथम स्वातंत्र्य समर’ का पंजाबी में अनुवाद करवाकर बांटने के लिए खुद भगत सिंह जी वीर सावरकर जी से मिलने रत्नागिरी गए थे, और छापी भी। pic.twitter.com/TBbQyM6DK3— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 26, 2023

“Savarkar ji did not earn this respect just like that, all the big leaders of that era bowed down before Savarkar ji’s patriotism and courage, even the Congress had passed a resolution for Savarkar ji in the Kakinada session of 1923,” he tweeted.

“This is the Stamp issued during Indira Gandhi JI’s tenure as PM to acknowledge the efforts of Sh Veer Savarkar Ji for the freedom movement of India.”

This is the Stamp issued during Indira Gandhi JI’s tenure as PM to acknowledge the efforts of Sh Veer Savarkar Ji for the freedom movement of India3/6 pic.twitter.com/et7qEFhgUZ — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 26, 2023

“The letter written by Ex PM Smt Indira Gandhi Ji acknowledging Sh Veer Savarkar Ji’s fight & contribution for the freedom movement of India. Hold on, more to come!”

The letter written by Ex PM Smt Indira Gandhi Ji acknowledging Sh Veer Savarkar Ji’s fight & contribution for the freedom movement of India.Hold on, more to come! 4/6 pic.twitter.com/HtZi5YU7iV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 26, 2023

“Here you go! When Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji was the Prime Minister of India, a documentary on Sh Veer Savarkar Ji was released by Government of India to acknowledge his valour, sacrifice, and selfless service to the nation. 5/6”

“Think, in honor of the great personality Veer Savarkar, his grandmother used to do all this, none of the great men of that era would have spoken wrong about him..Today Rahul Gandhi says all these things, so he is actually not of Savarkar but of his grandmother. Insulting Netaji Bose, Bhagat Singh and even Gandhiji,” he tweeted.

