মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Rahul Gandhi’s Letter to LS Secretariat on Bungalow Notice

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৩ ১:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
befunky collage 2023 03 24t132918.740


Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 12:52 IST

Ex- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Ex- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week

Former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to the notice asking him to vacate the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, which he has been occupying since 2005.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat Deputy Secretary Mohit Rajan, he wrote, “As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here.”

“Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter,” he wrote.

rahul gandhi letter

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 600255585318776
বাজার সিন্ডিকেটের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা নিন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chattralig clash
স্বাধীনতা দিবসে ছাত্রলীগের দু’গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষে আহত ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1679989268 photo
Lionel Messi statue to stand next to Diego Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum | Football News
খেলাধুলা
saffron 1
মেদ গলবে ম্যাজিকে! মুখও হবে ঝলমলে, চকচকে! এই 'একটিমাত্র' Magic Drink খান প্রতিদিন সকালে…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

আজ থেকে ২০ টাকা কেজিতে মিলবে পেঁয়াজ

 wm china4

আমেরিকার জলসীমার কাছাকাছি চারটি চীনা রণতরী

 wm CTG Fire 10 January 2022

চট্টগ্রামে ফার্নিচার কারখানায় আগুন, নিহত ২

 1669363833 photo

Shikhar Dhawan doesn’t get the accolades he deserves: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

 dkjahdaakjdha

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Mints Rs 228 Cr Worldwide On Day 4; Odisha Singer Murali Mohapatra Passes Away

 wm Colonel Steven McCraw

‘টেক্সাসের স্কুলে গুলির ঘটনায় পুলিশের ভূমিকা ভুল ছিল’

 1622445267 high court

কামরুন্নাহারের বিচারিক ক্ষমতা কেড়ে নিলেন আপিল বিভাগ – Corporate Sangbad

 1623731113 pjimage 2021 06 15t093817.270

Images, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

 Akhtar Hossain Azad scaled

পরীমণিকে বিয়ে করতে চাই: বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষার্থী

 wm CTG News 21 MAY 2022

‘একই অঙ্গে অনেক রূপ’ নিয়ে মোটরসাইকেল চুরি