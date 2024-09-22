রবিবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ravichandran Ashwin equals Shane Warne’s 18-year-old record in Tests | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২২, ২০২৪ ৩:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Ravichandran Ashwin equals Shane Warne’s 18-year-old record in Tests | Cricket News


Ravichandran Ashwin and Shane Warne
NEW DELHI: India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name further into cricketing history by equalling Australian legend Shane Warne’s record of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, who took his last five-for in December 2006.
Ashwin’s remarkable 6-88 in the second innings helped India secure a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chepauk, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
With this feat, Ashwin moved into second place for bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls, matching Warne’s tally. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, with a staggering 67 five-fors, stands ahead of him.Ashwin, who went wicketless in Bangladesh’s first innings but contributed a crucial century with the bat, came alive in the second innings to dismantle the visitors’ batting lineup. Bangladesh, chasing an improbable target of 515, folded for 234, with only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (82) showing any significant resistance.
Ashwin’s brilliance with the ball sealed the match for India and drew him level with Warne, further enhancing his reputation as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history.
Most Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket:

  • 1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 67
  • 2. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 37
  • 3. Shane Warne (Australia) – 37
  • 4. Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) – 36
  • 5. Anil Kumble (India) – 35

Captain Rohit Sharma praised Ashwin’s all-round contribution, stating, “He’s always there for us with both the ball and the bat. Every time we see him, it’s always beautiful. He’s never out of the game.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Ravichandran Ashwin equals Shane Warne’s 18-year-old record in Tests | Cricket News
Ravichandran Ashwin equals Shane Warne’s 18-year-old record in Tests | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি দিয়ে সরব হলো ছাত্রলীগ
সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি দিয়ে সরব হলো ছাত্রলীগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 22, 2024): Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray WARNS Against Fawad Khan’s Film Release, Says ‘Won’t Hesitate If…’
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 22, 2024): Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray WARNS Against Fawad Khan’s Film Release, Says ‘Won’t Hesitate If…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পাহাড়ে শান্তি প্রতিষ্ঠায় সরকারকে কঠোর পদক্ষেপ নিতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
পাহাড়ে শান্তি প্রতিষ্ঠায় সরকারকে কঠোর পদক্ষেপ নিতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Indian para-athletes will create history in Tokyo Games: Deepa Malik | More sports News

Indian para-athletes will create history in Tokyo Games: Deepa Malik | More sports News

 আফগান শরণার্থীরা যাবে কোথায়?

আফগান শরণার্থীরা যাবে কোথায়?

 পাকিস্তানের নতুন প্রধানমন্ত্রী কে এই শাহবাজ শরিফ

পাকিস্তানের নতুন প্রধানমন্ত্রী কে এই শাহবাজ শরিফ

 ৫০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা, ফাটাফাটি ফিচার, বাজারে আসছে Redmi 12! দামও বাজেটের মধ‍্যে Redmi 12 features 50 mega pixale camera, with best features. – News18 Bangla

৫০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা, ফাটাফাটি ফিচার, বাজারে আসছে Redmi 12! দামও বাজেটের মধ‍্যে Redmi 12 features 50 mega pixale camera, with best features. – News18 Bangla

 বিজয়ের মাসে শহিদদের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা জানিয়ে নওগাঁয় বিএমএসএফ এর বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা

বিজয়ের মাসে শহিদদের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধা জানিয়ে নওগাঁয় বিএমএসএফ এর বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা

 Special Food | খুরমা-টিকিয়া-কাচকাচওয়া-লিট্টিয়া যে নামেই ডাকুন, ছানার এই জিভে জল আনা দেশি মিষ্টি সুপারহিট! – News18 Bangla

Special Food | খুরমা-টিকিয়া-কাচকাচওয়া-লিট্টিয়া যে নামেই ডাকুন, ছানার এই জিভে জল আনা দেশি মিষ্টি সুপারহিট! – News18 Bangla

 ‘বিদ্যুৎ সংকট কেন, সেই রিজার্ভ এখন কোথায়?’

‘বিদ্যুৎ সংকট কেন, সেই রিজার্ভ এখন কোথায়?’

 টাঙ্গাইলে আইস ও ইয়াবাসহ দুই মাদক কারবারি আটক

টাঙ্গাইলে আইস ও ইয়াবাসহ দুই মাদক কারবারি আটক

 অস্কারজয়ী গানের চলচ্চিত্র ‘আরআরআর’ দেখলেন চট্টগ্রামের দর্শকরা

অস্কারজয়ী গানের চলচ্চিত্র ‘আরআরআর’ দেখলেন চট্টগ্রামের দর্শকরা

 অনলাইনে আয় করার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়!

অনলাইনে আয় করার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়!