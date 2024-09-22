Ravichandran Ashwin equals Shane Warne’s 18-year-old record in Tests | Cricket News

Most Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket:

1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 67

2. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 37

3. Shane Warne (Australia) – 37

4. Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) – 36

(New Zealand) – 36 5. Anil Kumble (India) – 35

NEW DELHI: India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name further into cricketing history by equalling Australian legend Shane Warne’s record of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket , who took his last five-for in December 2006.Ashwin’s remarkable 6-88 in the second innings helped India secure a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chepauk, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.With this feat, Ashwin moved into second place for bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls, matching Warne’s tally. Only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, with a staggering 67 five-fors, stands ahead of him.Ashwin, who went wicketless in Bangladesh’s first innings but contributed a crucial century with the bat, came alive in the second innings to dismantle the visitors’ batting lineup. Bangladesh, chasing an improbable target of 515, folded for 234, with only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (82) showing any significant resistance.Ashwin’s brilliance with the ball sealed the match for India and drew him level with Warne, further enhancing his reputation as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history.

Captain Rohit Sharma praised Ashwin’s all-round contribution, stating, “He’s always there for us with both the ball and the bat. Every time we see him, it’s always beautiful. He’s never out of the game.”