Ravichandran Ashwin joins elite 100-Test club, receives special tribute from Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s veteran off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin , etched his name in cricketing history as he reached a significant milestone, becoming the 14th Indian player to feature in 100 Test matches on Thursday.Ashwin achieved this remarkable feat during the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala , garnering accolades and admiration from fans and peers alike.India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid , commemorated Ashwin’s illustrious career by presenting him with a special memento on the occasion of his 100th Test match. The gesture symbolized the immense contribution and impact that Ashwin has had on Indian cricket over the years.

Ashwin’s journey to his 100th Test was marked by numerous achievements and milestones, highlighting his exceptional skill and dedication to the game.

Notably, during the third Test in Rajkot, Ashwin entered the annals of cricketing history by becoming only the second Indian bowler, after Anil Kumble, to claim 500 Test wickets. This remarkable feat placed him in an elite club of bowlers alongside legends such as Muthiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne , and James Anderson.

Impressively, Ashwin achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets in fewer matches than any other bowler except Muralidaran, underscoring his prowess and impact in the longest format of the game. With 507 Test wickets to his name, Ashwin stands as one of the most prolific modern-day Test bowlers, with only Nathan Lyon surpassing him in terms of wickets in the format.

Beyond his bowling exploits, Ashwin has also showcased his batting prowess, amassing 3309 runs in Test cricket, including five centuries and 14 fifties, at an impressive batting average of 26.47. His all-round contributions have played a pivotal role in India’s success on the international stage.

Ashwin’s remarkable achievements extend to his bowling records, as he recorded his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the Ranchi Test, equalling Kumble’s record for the most five-fors by an Indian in Test cricket.

India vs England 4th Test: India beat England, secure 17th straight Test series win at home

(With inputs from IANS)