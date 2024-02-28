বুধবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ravichandran Ashwin: Nasser Hussain praises Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in Ranchi Test | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has hailed Ravichandran Ashwin‘s exceptional performance in the fourth Test match against England, where India asserted dominance on Days 3 and 4 in Ranchi.
Despite a relatively subdued showing in the initial Tests, Ashwin displayed his prowess with a stunning display of spin bowling in the second innings, clinching a fifer to dismantle the English batting order.
“People have been saying Ashwin has had a quiet series, but this game has been a reminder that you don’t keep a great cricketer down. Root proved as much in England’s first innings, and Ashwin underlined the point in their second,” Hussain remarked in his column for Daily Mail.Hussain emphasized the significance of Ashwin’s resurgence, highlighting the resolve and determination evident in his eyes when given the new ball by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
“You could see the fire in his eyes when Rohit gave him the new ball: he was determined to stamp his class on the series,” Hussain added.
The veteran spinner’s aggressive intent and diverse bowling repertoire, including the execution of a carrom ball to dismiss Ben Foakes, were lauded by Hussain, who commended Ashwin’s match-winning contribution.

“Rohit Sharma got it spot on when he opened the bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin, after delaying his entry for too long in the first innings at Rajkot,” Hussain noted, praising Rohit’s strategic decision-making.
Ashwin’s resurgence in the fourth Test comes after a relatively quiet start to the series, where he recently achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets. With a total of 17 wickets across four Tests, Ashwin has proven instrumental for India’s success in the ongoing series.

India vs England 4th Test: India beat England, secure 17th straight Test series win at home





