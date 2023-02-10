Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream on finger, Team India tells match referee | Cricket News

What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS https://t.co/NBPCjFmq3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1675943573000

Visuals of Ravindra Jadeja applying a cream during play on day one of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur made a lot of heads turn, but the Indian team management silenced all speculations by revealing that it was a pain-relief cream.Jadeja was seen taking something from Mohammed Siraj and applying it on his spinning finger during one of his spells on Thursday. The clip went viral on social media.But as reported on ESPNcricinfo, it was a pain-relief cream and the Indian team has informed that to match referee Andy Pycroft. Australia were 120/5 at that stage, and Jadeja had alredy taken three wickets.

The star left-arm spinner, who is making a return from injury, went on to dismiss two more Australians to complete his five-wicket haul (5/47) in the first innings.

Australia were bowled out for 177 on day one.

Reportedly, the Australian team did not bring the issue to the attention of the match referee.

(With agency inputs)