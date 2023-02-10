শুক্রবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream on finger, Team India tells match referee | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1676006084 photo



msid 97790514,imgsize 68744

Visuals of Ravindra Jadeja applying a cream during play on day one of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur made a lot of heads turn, but the Indian team management silenced all speculations by revealing that it was a pain-relief cream.
LIVE UPDATES: Day 2
Jadeja was seen taking something from Mohammed Siraj and applying it on his spinning finger during one of his spells on Thursday. The clip went viral on social media.
But as reported on ESPNcricinfo, it was a pain-relief cream and the Indian team has informed that to match referee Andy Pycroft. Australia were 120/5 at that stage, and Jadeja had alredy taken three wickets.

The star left-arm spinner, who is making a return from injury, went on to dismiss two more Australians to complete his five-wicket haul (5/47) in the first innings.
Australia were bowled out for 177 on day one.
Reportedly, the Australian team did not bring the issue to the attention of the match referee.
(With agency inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Tuilip 1 CTG 9 February 2023
প্রদর্শনীর আগেই ঝরে পড়ছে টিউলিপ, বাগান নিয়ে সংশয়
বাংলাদেশ
1676006084 photo
Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream on finger, Team India tells match referee | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sad Couple
খালি পেট না ভরা পেট, কোন সময় মিলন করলে শরীরের জন্য ভাল? জানুন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk 14
Shah Rukh Khan Wears a Blue Wrist Watch and Its Cost Will Surely Blow Your Mind
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm poland3

পোল্যান্ডে পৌঁছেছে মার্কিন অস্ত্র ও সেনা

 1653498409 photo

French Open 2022: Maiden Grand Slam main draw win for Ramkumar Ramanathan, moves to 2nd round with partner Hunter Reese | Tennis News

 Prithil Shringla

[১] উগ্রবাদ ও কট্টরপন্থার বিরুদ্ধে সোচ্চারকণ্ঠ ছিলেন বঙ্গবন্ধু: হর্ষ বর্ধন শ্রিংলা

 oxygen concentrator

Oxygen Concentrator: ঘরে অক্সিজেনের ব্যবস্থা রাখা দরকার, কীভাবে বুঝবেন কোন অক্সিজেন কনসেনট্রেটর আপনার জন্য সঠিক ?

 wm chattralig ct

চট্টগ্রামে মণ্ডপের পথে প্রতিমার নিরাপত্তায় ছাত্রলীগ

 1625553227 kataluna enriquez and angela ponce

Transgender Women Making Inroads in Indian and International Beauty Pageants

 wm germanembassador

চীনে নিযুক্ত জার্মান রাষ্ট্রদূতের আকস্মিক মৃত্যু

 wm Mohiuddin Chowdhury 01.01.2

মহিউদ্দিনের কুলখানিতে নিহতদের পরিবারের সদস্যদের শিক্ষাবৃত্তি

 wm united nations security cou

জতিসংঘের প্রস্তাবে রাশিয়ার ভেটো, চুপ ভারত-চীন

 sal 1

স্যালভো কেমিক্যালের কর্ন স্ট্রাসের বাণিজ্যিক উৎপাদন শুরু – Corporate Sangbad