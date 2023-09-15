শুক্রবার , ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ravindra Jadeja becomes only the second Indian, joins legendary all-rounder for this feat | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ravindra Jadeja entered his name into the record books by becoming only the second India player to complete the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODI cricket after legendary Kapil Dev.
Jadeja, who has 2578 runs in 123 innings to his name in ODIs so far, completed 200 ODI wickets during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday. The left-arm spinner Jadeja got to the milestone with the wicket of Shamim Hossain in his 182nd ODI.

The 34-year-old Jadeja also became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets after Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269) and Kapil Dev (253).
The World Cup-winning skipper Kapil had scored 3783 runs in 198 innings at an average of 23.79.
Talking about the match, Bangladesh after being asked to bat, made a remarkable comeback to post 265/8 on the board in the last Super Four game of the tournament.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan led from the front and bailed his team out from precarious 59/4 with a fine knock of 80 off 85 balls.
India will take on Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday in Colombo.





