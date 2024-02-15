বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ravindra Jadeja becomes only third Indian to achieve a rare double | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dazzled on his home ground in Rajkot, firing his fourth Test ton on the opening day of the third Test against England on Thursday.
On a batting conducive track, Jadeja was the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma (131) to hit a century as the hosts ended the day at 326 for 5.
Ending the day on an unbeaten 110, Jadeja entered the record books, achieving a rare feat as he became only the third Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin to 3000 runs and 250 plus wickets in the traditional format.
Jadeja now has 3003 runs and 280 scalps to his name.
Legendary Kapil Dev, who featured in 131 Tests, finished with 5248 runs and 434 wickets.
Jadeja’s teammate Ashwin on the other hand has 3271 Test runs and 499 wickets.
Alongside Rohit and Jadeja tons, debutant Sarfaraz Khan also hogged the limelight, firing a breezy 66-ball 62 before unfortunately getting run out late in the day.
At the close of play, Jadeja had Kuldeep Yadav (1 not out) with him at the crease.
Mark Wood was top-wicket taker for the visitors, claiming three for 69.





