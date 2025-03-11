RCB deny MI direct entry into WPL final with 11-run win; DC through to title clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru concluded their season with an 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians, preventing MI from securing a direct entry into the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals benefited from this result, earning a direct spot in the March 15 final. Mumbai Indians will now face Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on March 13 at the same venue.

Delhi Capitals has reached the final for the third straight time, hoping to clinch their first title.

RCB posted a strong total of 199 for three, led by captain Smriti Mandhana’s 53 runs off 37 balls. Ellyse Perry contributed 49 from 38 balls, while Richa Ghosh scored 36 off 22 balls and Georgia Wareham added 31 from 10 balls.

Mumbai Indians finished at 188 for nine in their chase. Both MI and DC ended the league stage with five wins each, with DC advancing due to a superior net run rate.

Sajeevan Sajana’s quick 23 runs from 12 balls gave MI early hope before falling to Perry.

Mumbai Indians struggled early, losing two wickets for 38 runs in the sixth over. Nat Sciver-Brunt kept them in the game with 69 runs off 35 balls before Perry dismissed her.

RCB’s bowling attack was led by Sneh Rana, who claimed 3/26 in four overs. Georgia Wareham bowled impressively, taking 1/29 in four overs.

Kim Garth supported the bowling effort with two wickets for 33 runs, helping secure RCB’s victory.

RCB’s innings began strongly with Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana putting on 41 runs for the first wicket. Meghana scored a quick 26 off 13 balls before departing.

Mandhana started confidently, scoring a four through mid-wicket off Shabnim Ismail.

Meghana attacked Nat Sciver-Brunt’s bowling with two boundaries over mid-off in the second over.

Mandhana, free from playoff pressure, hit Ismail for a four and a six over long-off. Meghana then scored two fours and a six off Hayley Matthews before getting caught at short fine.

RCB reached 53 for one in the powerplay after two tight overs.

Amanjot Kaur bowled an economical over for just two runs. However, Mandhana hit Purple Cap holder Amelia Kerr for two sixes, collecting 22 runs from that over.

Amanjot maintained her good form, while Sanskriti Gupta conceded just four runs in her first over.

Mandhana reached her fifty with two boundaries off Parunika Sisodia.

The 12th over saw missed opportunities as Kerr dropped Perry and Sanskriti dropped Mandhana. However, Mandhana was caught by Ismail at long-off.

Perry continued RCB’s strong batting display alongside Ghosh and Wareham. Hayley Matthews emerged as MI’s most successful bowler with figures of 2/37.