RCB IPL 2023 team squad complete list | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore came to the IPL 2023 mini-auction with seven slots available to fill and they completed their full squad of 25 players by spending Rs 7 crore on Friday. RCB, who had Rs 8.75 crore in their purse, are left with Rs 1.75 crore after the auction in Kochi.
England’s Will Jacks was RCB’s most expensive buy in the auction as they spent Rs 3.2 crore for the right-handed batter. Jack’s fellow Englishman Reece Topley was the only other one for which RCB spent more than a crore in the auction with the pacer fetching Rs 1.9 crore.
RCB bought five uncapped Indian players to complete their squad in the auction.
Full list of players:
Player’s bought in auction: Will Jacks (Rs 3.2 crore), Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh) and Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh).
Retained players:Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.
Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 crore
Total Players Slots available: 0
Overseas Slots available: 0





