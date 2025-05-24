RCB suffer first away defeat of IPL 2025 season | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the first team to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) away from home in IPL 2025, registering a comprehensive 42-run victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The loss not only ended RCB’s perfect six-match away winning streak but also significantly dented their push for a top-two finish in the league stage. The defeat pushed RCB down to third in the points table, behind Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Despite already qualifying for the playoffs, the result was a major setback for RCB, who have struggled at home all season with just two wins in six games. SRH, who were already eliminated from playoff contention, played for pride and did so with flair.Who’s that IPL player?RCB in IPL 2025

Bengaluru: 6 games, 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 NR

Away from Bengaluru: 7 games, 6 wins, 1 loss

Batting first, SRH posted a daunting 231/6, courtesy of a blazing unbeaten 94 off 48 balls from Ishan Kishan, who struck seven fours and five sixes. Kishan anchored the innings after an aggressive start from openers Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head (17), and a quick 48-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (24). Aniket Verma’s late blitz (26 off 9) helped SRH smash 43 runs in the last three overs.

In response, RCB started strong with Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (43 off 25) showing early intent. But once Kohli departed to Harsh Dubey, the innings unraveled. RCB lost three wickets in the space of five balls, derailing their chase. Salt’s dismissal triggered a collapse, as the visitors were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.Pat Cummins (3/28) and Eshan Malinga (2/37) were standout performers with the ball for SRH, sealing a morale-boosting win.



