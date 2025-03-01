Real Madrid fined by UEFA for ‘discriminatory behaviour’ of its fans

Photo Credit: @realmadrid on X

Real Madrid received a penalty on Friday due to their supporters’ conduct, which UEFA considered “ discriminatory behaviour “, during the Champions League play-off second leg against Manchester City . However, the television coverage and journalists in attendance did not document any untoward incidents during the match.

Defending champions Real Madrid won 3-1 at home on February 19 to eliminate City and secured progression to the round of 16.

Real received a fine of 30,000 euros (31,000 dollars) from UEFA, alongside a warning that “at least 500 adjacent seats” of their 78,297-capacity Santiago Bernabeu stadium would face closure should any further violations occur within the next two years.

UEFA stated that supporters had breached article 14 of its disciplinary regulations, which sanctions “racism, other discriminatory behaviour and propaganda”.

Numerous national teams and clubs presently face identical suspended penalties, with Real’s primary Spanish competitors, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid, also under similar sanctions for comparable violations.