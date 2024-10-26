শনিবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১১ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Updates: Mbappe has goal ruled out for offside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৬, ২০২৪ ১১:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Updates: Mbappe has goal ruled out for offside



Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates, El Clasico Live Streaming: Off the back of massive Champions League wins over Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga Clasico.

A day after Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to thrash Dortmund 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick by Vinicius Jr., La Liga leaders Barcelona ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern with a 4-1 rout boosted by three goals from Raphinha.

Both Vinicius and Raphinha have arguably been their teams’ best players this season and look primed to bring a Brazilian storm to Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Barcelona travel to Madrid sitting top of La Liga standings on 27 points, three ahead Real, riding a superb performance from their attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha who have scored 21 of Barca’s 33 La Liga goals this season.

Lewandowski has netted 12 league goals in 10 games, double the amount of Real’s Kylian Mbappe and Villarreal’s Ayoze Perez who are the league’s joint second highest scorers.

Teenager Yamal has continued his form from Euro 2024 where he helped Spain lift their fourth European Championship trophy, but Raphinha’s all-around performances in manager Hansi Flick’s first season in Spain have outshone his team mates.

With so much attacking firepower, injuries could play a big role in Saturday’s clash as both teams will be without key players in defence.

Real will miss goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centre back David Alaba and captain Dani Carvajal along with forward Rodrygo.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and key defender Ronald Araujo will be absent, but Gavi, Frenkie De Jong and Dani Olmo are expected to be available.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

taking phone to bathroom will be dangerous for your health, Money issue will be there due to rahu issue
taking phone to bathroom will be dangerous for your health, Money issue will be there due to rahu issue
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Giant Taro or Manakchur’s popular village recipe of Bengal
Giant Taro or Manakchur’s popular village recipe of Bengal
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
RG Kar Protest: জুনিয়র ডাক্তারদের সিজিও কমপ্লেক্স অভিযান! বড় ঘোষণা কিঞ্জল নন্দের
RG Kar Protest: জুনিয়র ডাক্তারদের সিজিও কমপ্লেক্স অভিযান! বড় ঘোষণা কিঞ্জল নন্দের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Weather | দানা গেলেও বৃষ্টির ফাঁড়া কাটেনি! কালীপুজো, ভাইফোঁটাতে ফের ঝড়বৃষ্টির তাণ্ডব? সাফ জানিয়ে দিল আলিপুর
Weather | দানা গেলেও বৃষ্টির ফাঁড়া কাটেনি! কালীপুজো, ভাইফোঁটাতে ফের ঝড়বৃষ্টির তাণ্ডব? সাফ জানিয়ে দিল আলিপুর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
যুক্তরাজ্য প্রবাসীর ওপর হামলার প্রধান আসামি কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

যুক্তরাজ্য প্রবাসীর ওপর হামলার প্রধান আসামি কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

 Tons of Hilsa or Ilish Machh likely to enter Indian Market from Padma River in Coming Wk ahead of Durga puja| উৎসবের মরশুমে মাছেভাতে সাধারণ মানুষ! পুজোর আগেই বাঙালির পাতে প্রতিদিন পদ্মার ইলিশ, দাম পড়বে কত? দেখুন তালিকা… – News18 Bangla

Tons of Hilsa or Ilish Machh likely to enter Indian Market from Padma River in Coming Wk ahead of Durga puja| উৎসবের মরশুমে মাছেভাতে সাধারণ মানুষ! পুজোর আগেই বাঙালির পাতে প্রতিদিন পদ্মার ইলিশ, দাম পড়বে কত? দেখুন তালিকা… – News18 Bangla

 লেনদেনের শীর্ষে স্কয়ার ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে স্কয়ার ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad

 2nd Test, Day 1: Joe Root’s record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

2nd Test, Day 1: Joe Root’s record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

 চীনে হাসপাতালে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে ২৯ প্রাণহানি

চীনে হাসপাতালে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে ২৯ প্রাণহানি

 ৯ হাজার টাকায় ব্যবসা শুরু করে দিনমজুর থেকে কোটিপতি!

৯ হাজার টাকায় ব্যবসা শুরু করে দিনমজুর থেকে কোটিপতি!

 সাপাহারে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহারের ঘর দখলের অভিযোগ

সাপাহারে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহারের ঘর দখলের অভিযোগ

 Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, to compete on June 10 | More sports News

Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, to compete on June 10 | More sports News

 মানুষ কীভাবে পোষ্য হয়?— প্রশ্ন ইবি শিক্ষার্থীদের

মানুষ কীভাবে পোষ্য হয়?— প্রশ্ন ইবি শিক্ষার্থীদের

 বিএসইসি ও আইসিবির চেয়ারম্যানের পদত্যাগের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ – Corporate Sangbad

বিএসইসি ও আইসিবির চেয়ারম্যানের পদত্যাগের দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ – Corporate Sangbad