Record-Breaking Night: Full list of world records shattered as Jemimah Rodrigues leads India to historic win over Australia | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues, centre, celebrates after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: It was a night of records, redemption, and roaring emotion at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 off 134 balls powered India to an unprecedented five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal — rewriting history with the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!India’s pursuit of 339 — guided by a 167-run partnership between Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 off 88) — wasn’t just the first 300-plus chase in any ODI World Cup knockout, men’s or women’s. It was also the night Australia’s 15-match World Cup winning streak came to an end, at the hands of the same opponent that halted them in the 2017 semifinal.

Jemimah Rodrigues after India reach Women’s World Cup final: ‘Was going through a lot of anxiety’

As Amanjot Kaur struck the winning boundary, the Indian dugout erupted in tears and cheers. The win sealed India’s passage to their third ODI World Cup final (after 2005 and 2017), where they will face South Africa on Sunday — ensuring a new champion is crowned.

Records shattered in India’s historic chase

Highest successful chase in women’s ODIs: 339 by India vs Australia , surpassing Australia’s 331 against India earlier this month.

Highest match aggregate in Women’s World Cup history: 679 runs (previous best 678, ENG vs SA, 2017).

Phoebe Litchfield (119 off 93) became the youngest player to score a century in a Women’s World Cup knockout.

India’s first-ever 200-plus chase in a Women’s World Cup match.

Earlier, Australia had piled up 338, thanks to Litchfield’s blazing hundred and Ellyse Perry’s 77, before late fireworks from Ashleigh Gardner (63 off 45) lifted them to a formidable total.But India’s top order, after early losses of Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24), displayed nerves of steel. Rodrigues’ poise and Harmanpreet’s counterattack turned the chase around, as Australia’s fielding faltered — including a dropped catch by Alyssa Healy on 82.