Records tumble during West Indies’ series-clinching win over India in 5th T20I | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Putting behind the disappointments of the previous two matches, West Indies bounced back emphatically to win the fifth and deciding T20I by eight wickets, preventing India from making history.

It was an assertive triumph, and their batting performance was nothing short of exceptional. Pursuing a target of 166 on a favorable batting track, they faced an early setback with the dismissal of Kyle Mayers .

However, Nicholas Pooran ‘s proactive approach provided the counter-attack they needed. Alongside Brandon King‘s steady support, Pooran took charge and accelerated rapidly.

In a display of resilience amidst rain interruptions, their partnership flourished, reaching a staggering 107 runs. Their combined efforts edged West Indies closer to victory, showcasing their determination and prowess on the field.

Here’s a look at the records that were made during the match:

*Hardik Pandya winning juggernaut finally ended as he suffered his first bilateral T20I series defeat as captain. He earlier led India to victory against Ireland, twice against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

* This is the first time West Indies have beaten India in a five-match T20I series.

* This is also the first T20I series win for West Indies against India since 2017.

* For the first time India have lost three matches in a bilateral T20I series.

* This is the first time India have lost the five-match bilateral T20I series.

* Brandon King registered his highest T20I score as he played a match-winning knock of 85 not out off 55 balls. This is the fourth highest individual score in a successful T20I chase against India.