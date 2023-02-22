





NEW DELHI: Renowned coach Dmitry Dmitruk will add some Irish flavour to Indian boxing. He was on Tuesday appointed as the chief foreign coach of the country’s elite men and women’s teams for a period of two years. The 47-year-old Dmitruk’s first big assignment as coach will be the upcoming women’s World boxing championships , scheduled to be held here from March 15-26.

The former Russian boxing professional who holds an Irish passport joined the Indian women’s squad preparing for the Worlds at NIS Patiala on Monday after completing his contractual formalities with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Dmitruk’s appointment came four months after former Irish professional boxer, Bernard Dunne, was named the high-performance director (HPD) for Indian boxing in October 2022.

The two veterans had formed a successful partnership with Georgian coach Zaur Antia at the Irish Athletics Boxing Association (IABA) during their respective stints with the Dublin-based body. They were instrumental in the rise of Kellie Harrington who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s lightweight division (57-60kg) – the only gold won by Ireland at the 2020 Summer Games.

The trio was involved in securing nine of Ireland’s 17 Olympic medals in the boxing ring. With the arrival of Dmitruk and Dunne, Indian boxing is likely to benefit immensely from learning the Irish way — to box aggressively inside the ring. For the record, boxing has, by farbeen , Ireland’s most successful sport at the Olympics, accounting for more than 50 percent of their medals won.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists,” Dmitruk said on his appointment. “With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” added Dmitruk, who will also be looking after the interests of junior and youth category boxers.

He will work closely with both men’s chief coach C A Kuttappa and women’s head coach Bhaskar Bhatt. As per the arrangement, the two Indian coaches will report to Dmitruk, who, in turn, will be answerable to Dunne.

Prior to accepting his India assignment, Dmitruk served as the high-performance coach of the IABA as well as the Irish National junior and youth teams for the last 12 years. He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to multiple World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. As part of the Irish boxing team’s coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country’s boxers for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Speaking on Dmitruk’s appointment, BFI president Ajay Singh said: “We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence.”

FACT BOX

Know Dmitruk

DOB: 25/08/1976

Qualification:

BSc Sports Education

3 STAR AIBA Coach

Experience:

High Performance Coach, IABA, 2011-2023

Personal coach of five-time European champion and two-time Worlds silver medallist Joe Ward — 2017-2019

Head Coach, Spartacus Boxing Club, 2011-2015

Head Coach, Mullingar Boxing Club, 2008-2011

Head Technical Coach, Leinster Boxing, 2005-2011









