‘Ricky Ponting was the songmaster’: Tom Moody reflects on 1999 World Cup victory | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Australian all-rounder and current coach of Oval Invincibles Tom Moody revisited the site of his 1999 Cricket World Cup triumph as he prepared his team for The Hundred final at Lord’s Stadium.

Seeking to secure consecutive titles with the Invincibles, Moody’s return to the historic venue 25 years after his World Cup victory evoked memories of Australia’s dominant campaign.

Despite entering the 1999 World Cup as favourites following their runner-up finish in 1996, Australia stumbled in the initial stages of the tournament. Losses to New Zealand and Pakistan in the group stage left their campaign hanging by a thread. The team narrowly secured a Super Six berth, necessitating a flawless run to claim the trophy.

“We came in as favourites, but we played poorly for the first half of the tournament,” Moody acknowledged, reflecting on the team’s turnaround. “We basically had to win seven in a row to be crowned champions. Being part of that journey for those seven games was pretty special.”

Australia’s resurgence culminated in a resounding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. Chasing a modest target of 133, Australia cruised to victory in 20.1 overs, powered by Shane Warne ‘s four-wicket haul and Adam Gilchrist ‘s blistering half-century. Moody himself contributed with the wickets of Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.

The victory sparked jubilant celebrations in the Australian dressing room, a moment etched in Moody’s memory. “We had a long period of time in the dressing room to enjoy the experience of the journey and the occasion,” he recalled. “All sorts of people came through, from family to famous cricket fans, but we were in our own bubble.”

The team’s traditional victory song, ‘Beneath the Southern Cross’, reverberated through the room, led by then-captain Ricky Ponting. Moody humorously recounted the experience, stating, “Traditionally in the Australian team, we would always sing that team song after a Test or a one-day series win. Ricky Ponting was the songmaster, and he delivered it on my shoulders, right in the middle. My lower back is still recovering.”

Moody’s 1999 World Cup performance was instrumental in Australia’s success. He scored 117 runs at an impressive average of 117.00, including a half-century, and chipped in with seven crucial wickets. As he aimed to guide Oval Invincibles to victory at the home of cricket, the memories of his own triumph at Lord’s served as a potent reminder of the power of resilience and teamwork on the biggest stage.









