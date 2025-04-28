Rishabh Pant defends his poor form: ‘It’s not the right thing to do…’ | Cricket News

Jaipur: Lucknow Super Giants batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has endured a disappointing run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant has registered six single-digit scores for 110 runs in 10 matches, with his 63 against Chennai Super Kings being the only performance of note.

On Sunday, the LSG captain Pant perished for a mere four, trying to reverse sweep Mumbai Indians’ part-time spinner Will Jacks.

When asked about his form in the post-match presentation, Pant defended his current form.

“In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you’re going to start questioning yourself as a player — that’s not something you want to do,” he said.

“When the team is doing well, you’ve got to think about that. It’s a team game.

As a group we need to keep pushing forward and digging deep: Zaheer Khan

“Every time you single out an individual, it’s not the right thing to do, I guess.”

Pant was bought for a whopping Rs 27 crore — the most expensive purchase in IPL auction history — and it looks like the pressure of the big paycheque is affecting his performance. However, LSG’s team mentor Zaheer Khan dismissed the theory.

“He is a leader, and he has been fantastic as a leader; that’s something which I can vouch for,” Zaheer Khan said at the post-match press conference.

“As a leader, he is ticking all the boxes. As a batter, the middle order is dependent on Rishabh, and I am very confident that the impact which we want from him will come. It’s just about something clicking,” Zaheer said.