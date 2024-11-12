মঙ্গলবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rishabh Pant reaches Perth, begins practice session at iconic WACA

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১২, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Rishabh Pant reaches Perth, begins practice session at iconic WACA


Rishabh Pant (Image credit: Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant arrived at the WACA Ground in Perth on Tuesday to begin his training sessions for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
Pant is set to return to action on Australian soil when India faces Australia in the opening Test at Optus Stadium in Perth, starting November 22. He shared a photo of the iconic venue on Instagram, signaling his readiness for the series.
Pant has an impressive record against Australia, all achieved on Australian soil. In seven Tests against them, he has scored 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40 and a strike rate of 72.13, with a high score of 159, one century, and two half-centuries.

Embed-Pant-WACA-1211

His previous series in Australia in 2020-21 marked a pivotal moment in his career. Known for his fearless counter-attacking style, Pant emerged as India’s leading Test batter, amassing 274 runs in five innings at an average of 68.50, with two crucial fifties.
Two of his most memorable knocks include a game-changing 97 during a 407-run chase at Sydney in the third Test, which ended in a draw, and an unbeaten 89* that led India to a historic 328-run chase at the Gabba, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak there. These innings cemented Pant’s reputation as one of India’s premier Test players.





Source link

