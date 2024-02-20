Rishabh Pant set for IPL return, plays warm-up match in Alur | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant looks all set for a much-awaited return in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as the star wicketkeeper-batter was seen featuring in a warm-up game in Alur, a Cricbuzz report stated.
Showing significant progress in his rehabilitation journey after his near-fatal car accident in 2022, this is the first time Pant is featuring in a warm-up game.
Pant will be leading Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL and will be playing solely as a batter, Cricbuzz cited BCCI sources as saying.
Sources also confirmed that Pant’s ability to run and bat were at the same levels before his unfortunate accident.
Pant has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old also underwent treatment in London, arranged by the Indian cricket board.
Away from cricket almost 15 months after his accident, Pant playing a warm-up game comes as a delightful news for the Indian team and his franchise along with the fans.
The 17th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal said on Tuesday.
The elections are expected to be held in April and May and that is the main reason why the schedule for the IPL’s 17th edition has not been unveiled yet.
