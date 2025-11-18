Rising Stars Asia Cup: One shot too many – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 12, hot streak breaks with a rare low score | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (File photo/Getty Images)

Wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi encountered a rare failure on Tuesday as he was dismissed for 12 against Oman in the last league match of Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar.Sooryavanshi struggled all along in his short-lived innings and he was at 8 in 11 balls at one moment. Sooryavanshi hit off-spinner Jay Odedra over cover for a boundary on the first ball of the fifth over, and tried to hit a six straight down the ground next ball but it proved to be a-shot-too-many as he was caught by Aryan Bisht on the boundary.Sooryavanshi struck two boundaries in his innings of 13 balls.Earlier, 14-year-old Sooryavanshi slammed a 32-ball century to set the stage on fire in India A’s opening match against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The opening batter had smacked a total of 15 sixes and 11 fours to make 144 off 42 balls. In the second Group B league match on Sunday against Pakistan Shaheens also, Sooryavanshi had continued his good form, top-scoring with 45 off 28 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes.Suryavanshi, who made his debut in the IPL last season, already holds the record for the second fastest century in the competition off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. The teams in Rising Stars Asia Cup have been drafted into two groups: Group A comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE.